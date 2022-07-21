Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 35,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 52,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.