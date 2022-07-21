Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 35,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 52,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
