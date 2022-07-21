Curate Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $653,666.40 and approximately $441,049.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.17 or 1.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,474,011 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

