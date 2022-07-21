dForce Trading Up 5.4% This Week (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $17.92 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 422,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

