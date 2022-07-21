Elamachain Market Capitalization Reaches $420,737.12 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 104.5% against the dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $420,737.12 and approximately $2,628.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,935.73 or 0.99980363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.