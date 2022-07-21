Fear NFTs Market Capitalization Hits $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.
Fear NFTs Profile
Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts.
Buying and Selling Fear NFTs
Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.