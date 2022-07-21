Fear NFTs Market Capitalization Hits $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts.

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

