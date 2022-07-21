Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

