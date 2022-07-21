First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $81.48. 60,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 60,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
