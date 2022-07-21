First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $81.48. 60,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 60,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter.

