Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.4%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.65). Approximately 4,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 126,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.64).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £179.41 million and a PE ratio of 3,450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.51.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

