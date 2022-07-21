Gulden Hits One Day Volume of $7.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00251086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.