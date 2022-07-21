Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Hydro has a total market cap of $327,467.49 and $4,699.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.17 or 1.00005398 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006908 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
HYDRO is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
