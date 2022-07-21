Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. 2,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iluka Resources (ILKAY)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.