Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading Down 6.8%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 6,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 2,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Imaging Dynamics Stock Down 6.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.
Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.
About Imaging Dynamics
Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.
