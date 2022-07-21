IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 319,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 105,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 28,237.32%. Analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of IMV by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

