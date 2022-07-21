Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Up 34.2%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 34.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns an interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

