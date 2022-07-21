Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Down 3.3%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74. 29,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 126,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Itafos alerts:

Itafos Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.55.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.