Landbox (LAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,834.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.