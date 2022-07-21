Landbox (LAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,834.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.
Landbox Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
