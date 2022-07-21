Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Shares Up 2.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.70. 125,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 61,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.