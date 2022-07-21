Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Shares Up 2.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.70. 125,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 61,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
