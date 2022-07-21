Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Mysterium (MYST) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Mysterium has a market cap of $6.68 million and $629,390.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,935.73 or 0.99980363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

