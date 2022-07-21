Nxt Price Tops $0.0033 (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Nxt has a market cap of $3.32 million and $92,954.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024850 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014915 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004958 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000899 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
