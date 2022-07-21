OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 3.8%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.38). 110,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 200,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.39).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of £27.96 million and a P/E ratio of 529.17.

About OptiBiotix Health

(Get Rating)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.