O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 54,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 88,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.