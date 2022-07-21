Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading Up 8%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.75. 27,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Quest Solution Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Quest Solution Company Profile

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

