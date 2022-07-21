Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Shares Down 1.9%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 56,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 40,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Revival Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

