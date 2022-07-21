ROAD Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. ROAD has a market cap of $42,905.58 and approximately $21,706.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

