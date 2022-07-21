SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 6.6% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.79. 58,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 83,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

