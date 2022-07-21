SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 6.6% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.79. 58,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 83,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
SEACOR Marine Trading Up 6.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SEACOR Marine
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEACOR Marine (SMHI)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.