SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 2.3% Higher

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.64. 101,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 204,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLS. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

