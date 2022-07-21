Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.66). 100,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 35,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.54) target price on shares of Shearwater Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,950.00.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Further Reading

