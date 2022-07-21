Streamr (DATA) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $26.82 million and $7.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

