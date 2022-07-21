Syscoin Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $116.02 million and $4.14 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 651,086,063 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

