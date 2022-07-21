UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $12,262.99

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $12,262.99 and approximately $22.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
