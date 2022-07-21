United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Shares Up 11.4%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.20. 8,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,848% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

United National Bank Trading Up 11.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

About United National Bank

(Get Rating)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

