VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 4%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 148,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 189,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

