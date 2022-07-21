XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $64.02 million and $771,016.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00159389 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,189,013 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

