0x (ZRX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.89 Million

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, 0x has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $261.62 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,660.52 or 1.00150218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

