14,163 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $110.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

