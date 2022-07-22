30,483 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on F. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:F opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.