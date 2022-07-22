4,244 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

