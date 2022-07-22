4Thought Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4,715.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.