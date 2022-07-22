4Thought Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BSCS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

