67,625 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 67,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 2.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. 9,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,846. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

