Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

