AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.75 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

