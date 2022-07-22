Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $5.15. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 120,549 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 754,619 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.