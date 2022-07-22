ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Trading Down 0.1 %

ACNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. ACNB has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACNB news, Director Scott L. Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,386.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACNB news, EVP Lynda L. Glass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $174,515.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,001.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,119 shares in the company, valued at $677,386.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,104 shares of company stock worth $124,770. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ACNB by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACNB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.