Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $241.74. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,938. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

