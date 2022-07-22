Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MDYV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.