Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.57. 94,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.15. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

