Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is FDx Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,131 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

ADBE stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

