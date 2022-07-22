Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $408.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.28 and a 200-day moving average of $436.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

