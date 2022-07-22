Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.44 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

